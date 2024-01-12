Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.79

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2999154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

