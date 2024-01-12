Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

PANW stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.18. 1,371,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.54 and a twelve month high of $330.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

