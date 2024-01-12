Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,648 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 18.8% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. 1,179,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
