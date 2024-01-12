Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.43. 2,771,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

