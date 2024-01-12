Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.3% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,720,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,933,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

