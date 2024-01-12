Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 69,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,147. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

