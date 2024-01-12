Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,679. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

