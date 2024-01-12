Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,663 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 5.8% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.62. 115,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,423. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

