Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 217,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,311. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

