Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 615 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up about 0.5% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Okta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $84.17. 312,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,161. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Okta

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,205 shares of company stock worth $1,722,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.