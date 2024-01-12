Paradiem LLC Acquires 2,531 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.81. 137,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.36. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

