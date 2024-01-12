Paradiem LLC Acquires 47 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASML traded down $7.54 on Friday, hitting $710.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $704.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.94. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

