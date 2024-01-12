Paradiem LLC Acquires 8,398 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned 0.68% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,478,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

EGLE stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 42,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

