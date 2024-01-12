Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.63 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

