Paradiem LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 146.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NICE traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.02. 102,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day moving average is $190.97. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About NICE



NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

