Paradiem LLC Buys 19,861 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned 0.15% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $29,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $483.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $129.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

