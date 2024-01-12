Paradiem LLC Buys 5,890 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. 848,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.