Paradiem LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,516 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.16% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 339,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,245. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

