Paradiem LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 816,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

