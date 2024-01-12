Paradiem LLC Grows Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.08% of First American Financial worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $61.54. 49,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

