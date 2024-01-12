Paradiem LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 110.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 114,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,461. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $250.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

