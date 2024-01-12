Paradiem LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned 0.47% of DocGo worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 373,332 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 709,553 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,406,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 680,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 1,140,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $341.83 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.90. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

