Paradiem LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned 0.37% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 362,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,234. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $791.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at $784,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

