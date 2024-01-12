Paradiem LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 168,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

