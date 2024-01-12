Paradiem LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned 0.08% of Atkore worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 23.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $151.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,901. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.99 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

