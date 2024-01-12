Paradiem LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.15% of Main Street Capital worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

MAIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 110,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

