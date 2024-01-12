Paradiem LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.82. 1,189,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,264. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

