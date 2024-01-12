Paradiem LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Paradiem LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $266.76. 282,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

