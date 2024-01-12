Paradiem LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.
BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE BHP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.34. 1,151,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
