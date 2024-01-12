Paradiem LLC Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.3% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,379. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

