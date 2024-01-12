Paradiem LLC Increases Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.05% of Perion Network worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 46.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,055,000 after buying an additional 945,194 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 110.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 1,216,637 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 4.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 48,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

