Paradiem LLC Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.93. 466,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

