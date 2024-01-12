Paradiem LLC Purchases 15,933 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Cabot accounts for 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cabot worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.03. 23,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $86.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

