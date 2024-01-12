Paradiem LLC Purchases 1,944 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.99. 254,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

