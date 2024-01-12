Paradiem LLC Purchases 2,628 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 1,540,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

