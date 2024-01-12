Paradiem LLC Purchases 3,099 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

TSCO stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.31. 192,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

