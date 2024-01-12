Paradiem LLC Purchases 5,745 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $187.72. 282,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average is $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

