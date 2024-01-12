Paradiem LLC Raises Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,831. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

