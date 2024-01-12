Paradiem LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 438,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,103. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

