Paradiem LLC Raises Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the quarter. Brady makes up approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.21% of Brady worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brady by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brady by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 29.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Brady by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $60.11. 23,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,127. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

