Paradiem LLC Raises Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in ICL Group by 42.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $10,193,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ICL Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.65. 801,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,733. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICL. Barclays lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICL

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.