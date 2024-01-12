Paradiem LLC Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.92. 331,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,066. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

