Paradiem LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.56. 142,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.70. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

