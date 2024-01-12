Paradiem LLC Reduces Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Matson makes up about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Matson worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matson by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Matson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MATX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. 42,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,552. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $117.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.