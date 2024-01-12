Paradiem LLC Sells 3,851 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Paradiem LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE NTR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.47. 883,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,828. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.