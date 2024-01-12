Paradiem LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned 0.05% of Camtek worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 151,741 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. 45,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

