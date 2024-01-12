Paradiem LLC Sells 5,529 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned 0.09% of Livent worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,994,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,523,000 after buying an additional 1,082,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

LTHM remained flat at $16.51 during trading on Friday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

