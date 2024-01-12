Paradiem LLC Sells 665 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paradiem LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,462,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $559.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.67. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

