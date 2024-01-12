Paradiem LLC Sells 798 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,879,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.49. 1,604,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

