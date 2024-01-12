Paradiem LLC Sells 8,447 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 2.1 %

SBLK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 335,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

See Also

